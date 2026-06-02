Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Guardians On June 2

Judge is hitting for a .248 BA, .375 OBP and .533 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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