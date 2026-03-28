Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Giants On March 28
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Judge has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Judge had a .331 BA, .457 OBP and .688 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.144, which ranked 1st in MLB, and he scored 137 runs. In 679 plate appearances, he hit 53 home runs (4th in MLB) and drove in 114 runs (5th in MLB). Judge recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Tyler Mahle will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.