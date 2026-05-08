Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 8

Judge is hitting for a .270 BA, .401 OBP and .642 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.044, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jacob Misiorowski (2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

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