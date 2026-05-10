Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 10

Judge is hitting for a .266 BA, .403 OBP and .622 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Logan Henderson (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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