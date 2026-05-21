Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 21

Judge is hitting for a .256 BA, .388 OBP and .567 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

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