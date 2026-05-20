Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 20

Judge is hitting for a .261 BA, .395 OBP and .580 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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