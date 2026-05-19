Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 19

Judge is hitting for a .266 BA, .398 OBP and .590 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .988, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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