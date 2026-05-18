Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 18

Judge is hitting for a .266 BA, .401 OBP and .598 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .999, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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