Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Athletics On May 31

Judge is hitting for a .248 BA, .376 OBP and .538 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (16th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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