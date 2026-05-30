Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Athletics On May 30

Judge is hitting for a .252 BA, .380 OBP and .549 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

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