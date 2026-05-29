Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Athletics On May 29

Judge is hitting for a .252 BA, .380 OBP and .554 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (2-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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