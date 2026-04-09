Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Athletics On April 9

Judge is hitting for a .244 BA, .340 OBP and .488 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored nine runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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