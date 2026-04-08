Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Athletics On April 8

Judge is hitting for a .237 BA, .326 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored eight runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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