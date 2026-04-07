Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Athletics On April 7

Judge is hitting for a .250 BA, .325 OBP and .528 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored eight runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending Aaron Civale (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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