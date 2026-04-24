Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Astros On April 24

Judge is hitting for a .242 BA, .361 OBP and .571 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

The Astros will send Lance McCullers (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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