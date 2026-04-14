Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Angels On April 14

Judge is hitting for a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .550 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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