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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Angels On April 13

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Judge has +205 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .218 BA, .328 OBP and .455 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 12 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Angels are sending Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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