Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Angels On April 13

Judge is hitting for a .218 BA, .328 OBP and .455 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 12 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Angels are sending Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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