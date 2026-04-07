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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 7

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Civale has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Civale is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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