Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 18

Civale is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.