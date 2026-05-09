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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Orioles On May 9

Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Civale has -178 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Civale is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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