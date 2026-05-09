Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Orioles On May 9

Civale is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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