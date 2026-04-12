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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Mets On April 12

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Civale has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Civale is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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