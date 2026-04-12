Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Mets On April 12

Civale is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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