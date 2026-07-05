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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Marlins On July 5

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Civale is 5-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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