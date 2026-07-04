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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 4

Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Civale has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Civale is 5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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