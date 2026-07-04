Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 4

Civale is 5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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