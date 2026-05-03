Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Guardians On May 3

Civale is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.