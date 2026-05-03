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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Guardians On May 3

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Civale has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Civale is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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