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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On May 15

Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Civale has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Civale is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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