Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On May 15

Civale is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.