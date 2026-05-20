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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Play Angels On May 20

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Civale has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Civale is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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