Aaron Civale And Athletics Play Angels On May 20

Civale is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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