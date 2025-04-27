FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

MLB

Sunday's MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Will Luis Miguel Castillo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Connor Gillispie record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres

  • Dylan Edward Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners

  • Luis Miguel Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Connor Gillispie (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

