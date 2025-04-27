Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Will Luis Miguel Castillo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Connor Gillispie record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres

Dylan Edward Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners