MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 24
Will Logan Webb strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances