Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 13

Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Chad Patrick surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Kyle Hart (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks