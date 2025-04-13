MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 13
Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Chad Patrick surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
- Kyle Hart (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances