MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12
Will Ronel Blanco strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at Athletics
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
- David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2024 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances