Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Will Ronel Blanco strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Athletics

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2024 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals