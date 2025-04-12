FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Will Ronel Blanco strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Athletics

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

  • David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2024 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

  • Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

