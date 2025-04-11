MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 11
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Marcus Stroman record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
New York Mets at Athletics
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances