Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 11

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Marcus Stroman record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at Athletics

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

