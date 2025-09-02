Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 2

Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 25% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) James Outman (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 135 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 135 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

George Springer (Blue Jays): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 119 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 119 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Will Banfield (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 134 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 134 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 138 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 138 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 132 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 132 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 125 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 125 games Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 59 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 59 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 127 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 127 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 112 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 112 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 50 HR in 135 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 50 HR in 135 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 114 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 114 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 135 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 135 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Cole Young (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Matt Chapman (Giants): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 129 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 129 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano (Padres): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Daniel Johnson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR

+750 to hit a HR Freddy Fermin (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 132 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 132 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 127 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 127 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 55 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 55 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers