Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 9

Will Shea Langeliers or Brent Rooker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +164 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+205 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games William Contreras (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 60 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Austin Slater (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Ryan Vilade (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 67 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 67 games (has homered in 29.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 63 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 63 games (has homered in 31.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Tristan Peters (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Connor Norby (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres