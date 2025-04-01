MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 1
Will Brandon Lowe or Oneil Cruz go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jack Suwinski (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yandy Díaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Adolis García (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kevin Pillar (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Manuel Margot (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Chicago Cubs at Athletics
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Urías (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Siri (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nick Maton (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Miranda (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Korey Lee (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Travis Jankowski (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alex Call (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (homered in 10.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Eric Haase (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Cavan Biggio (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Vinny Capra (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Christian Koss (Giants): +800 to hit a HR
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Mike Trout (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yoán Moncada (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games