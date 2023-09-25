MLB Betting Guide for Monday 9/25/23: An Early Under in San Fran

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to run totals to first-five-inning wagers, we have plenty of ways to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule daily. Outlooks can be vastly different due to starting pitchers, and a wealth of advanced stats can let us know if an individual pitcher, a bullpen, or a team is due for positive -- or negative -- regression.

Using numberFire's projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing today?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Under 3.5 F5 (-114)

We've got a light slate as the final week of the regular season gets underway, but right off the bat, the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants pitching matchup is begging for some sort of under play.

Both teams boast top-10 bullpens by FIP over the second half, so Under 7.0 (-122) is a formidable play itself, but I'd rather get a bit more value and just trust the two aces we have starting tonight.

For the visiting Padres, that ace would be Cy Young favorite Blake Snell (-6000). Snell all but wrapped up the NL Cy Young race in his previous outing after he tossed 7.0 no-hit innings against the Colorado Rockies and struck out 10. The lefty has been far and away the best pitcher in baseball over the last four months, going 13-3 with a 1.26 ERA, a 2.76 FIP, and a 34.8% strikeout rate since May 25th.

Snell has pitched against this Giants lineup twice this season, tossing 12 scoreless innings, allowing 6 hits, and punching out 19.

Having allowed more than two runs just twice since June, Snell is in a good spot to blank San Fran again tonight given their poor lefty splits. Since the All-Star break, the Giants rank 27th in wOBA (.296) and ISO (.131) and are striking out at the 7th-highest rate (25.6%) against southpaws.

On the opposite side, Logan Webb won't have as easy of a matchup, but he's still in a good spot to deal early. Webb has enjoyed a stellar season in 2023, coming in with a 3.21 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), 22.9% strikeout rate, and elite 61.6% ground-ball rate.

While Webb struggled a bit in August, he's settled down in September and is riding a streak of five consecutive quality starts headed into tonight.

The Padres have been red-hot over the last two weeks but have still been just league-average against righties over the second half. Since the break, San Diego ranks around league-average in wOBA (.318) and ISO (.168) while hitting ground balls at the eighth-highest rate (43.3%) against righties.

Both teams still have an outside shot at the playoffs, and I expect a tight, low-scoring affair -- at least through the first five innings.

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Rangers -1.5 (-118)

The first-place Texas Rangers have a good opportunity to wrap up the AL West this week as they enter the final stretch up 2.5 games on the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

With Texas taking on what's left of the Los Angeles Angels, they're well-positioned to not only take a step toward clinching the division but cover 1.5 runs in the process.

Texas' offense is the main reason I like them to cover here. Though they went through something of a cold spell after the All-Star break, the Rangers are heating back up at the right time.

Over the last month, the Rangers rank seventh in wOBA (.338), fourth in ISO (.201), and eighth in wRC+ (114). They're walking at the second-highest rate (10.8%) over that span -- a good sign for their chances of putting up runs on Patrick Sandoval.

Sandoval has struggled with walks, issuing free passes at a 13.1% clip since the All-Star break.

He's seen this lineup once prior but didn't last long. It took the lefty 83 pitches to get 8 outs against the Rangers last month, as he allowed 4 hits and 6 walks en route to 4 earned runs in their eventual 12-0 loss.

In general, he's struggled this season even despite outplaying his expected stats. Sandoval boasts a 4.19 ERA, 4.90 SIERA, and measly 19.8% strikeout rate for the year. While his quality of contact numbers are solid, his inability to generate strikeouts has, in part, contributed to a poor .259 batting average allowed.

I'm not worried about Texas' ability to put up runs tonight; consequently, their Over 5.5 Runs (+110) is intriguing at plus odds.

Still, I'm willing to trust Jon Gray against the remnants of LA's offense enough to back them on the runline.

Gray has been incredibly up and down this season, pitching to a 4.22 ERA, 21.3% strikeout rate, and strong 6.3% barrel rate. His fastball is pretty putrid, but he has excellent breaking balls and off-speed stuff that have propelled him to an 84th percentile, 32.2% chase rate.

That should help him tonight considering the Angels have swung at pitches out of the zone at the 4th-highest rate (35.3%) over the last month despite making contact on those pitches at the 5th-lowest rate (59.2%). They've been pretty abysmal in general over that span, racking up the 5th-lowest wOBA (.295) and registering hard hits at the 6th-lowest clip (36.7%).

Gray had no trouble with LA last month, throwing 7.0 innings of one-run ball despite picking up a loss.

I'm expecting a lot more run support this time around as the Rangers should cruise to an easy W and cover 1.5 runs.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.