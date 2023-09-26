Miles Sanders Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will take on the 19th-ranked rushing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (120.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Sanders vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.55

12.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.35

80.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.53

13.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Sanders Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Sanders is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (92nd overall), with 24.7 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Sanders put up 12.2 fantasy points, carrying the ball nine times for 24 yards (2.7 yards per carry) with five receptions for 38 yards as a receiver.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this season.

A total of Six players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

