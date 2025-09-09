Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last season (242 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Penix a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Penix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Michael Penix Jr. Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 227.43

227.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.72

23.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 44.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game) in 2024, Penix ranked 273rd in the NFL and 46th at his position.

In his one game this season, Penix picked up 24.0 fantasy points. He finished 27-of-42 for 298 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions and has rushed for 21 yards on six carries with one TD.

In his best game last season, Penix picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Penix recorded 11.2 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 19-of-35 (54.3%), 223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Penix ended up with 0.6 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 14 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 11 versus the Denver Broncos, Penix posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 1.0 points, via this stat line: 2-of-4 (50%), 24 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Vikings allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Vikings allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Vikings last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Vikings allowed only three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Vikings last year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Penix Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.