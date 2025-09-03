Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. will be up against the team with last year's 29th-ranked pass defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (243.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Penix worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 221.83

221.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.35

17.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix 2024 Fantasy Performance

Penix picked up 44.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game), 46th at his position and 273rd in the league.

In his best game last year, Penix picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

In another good fantasy performance last year, Penix finished with 11.2 points -- 19-of-35 (54.3%), 223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.

Penix picked up 0.6 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 14 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Penix finished with 1.0 points -- 2-of-4 (50%), 24 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Buccaneers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Tampa Bay let seven players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Buccaneers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Tampa Bay last year, five players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just one player ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Penix Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.