Miami Dolphins Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 4:02 AM

The Miami Dolphins, at +1000, have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl (as of October 14).

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Dolphins on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000)

+1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100)

+2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100) Odds to Win the AFC East: -130 (Bet $130 to win $100)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Dolphins Stats Insights

The Dolphins own the 23rd-ranked defense this season (353.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking best with 513.6 yards per game.

The Dolphins rank 26th in scoring defense this season (27 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the with 36.2 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the by averaging 327.8 per game. The Dolphins rank 20th on defense (237.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best in the by averaging 185.8 per game. They rank 18th on defense (115.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

Miami ranks 11th in third-down efficiency (41.3%) on offense and 23rd in third-down conversion rate allowed (42%) on defense this season.

The Dolphins rank 20th in yards per play allowed this season (5.7), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with 8.4 yards per play.

Miami ranks 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 5 turnovers (20th in the ) and committing eight (20th in the ).

Dolphins Betting Insights

The Dolphins are fourth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000), much higher than their computer rankings (13th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Dolphins' Super Bowl odds up from +2100 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 16th-smallest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Leaders

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,614 yards (322.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 71.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Raheem Mostert has 314 rushing yards on 58 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 128 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Tyreek Hill's team-leading 651 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 49 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has caught 17 passes for 245 yards (61.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Andrew Van Ginkel has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Emmanuel Ogbah has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has seven tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Bet on Miami Dolphins on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl