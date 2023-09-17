Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

On Sunday in the MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (68-80) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-72)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 2-5, 3.05 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 4-4, 4.38 ERA

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (2-5) for the Mets and Williamson (4-4) for the Reds. Quintana and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. When Williamson starts, the Reds have gone 11-8-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Williamson's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those matchups.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.7%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

New York is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Reds are -178 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +146.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Reds contest on September 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 47 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 27 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 144 opportunities.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 66-78-0 against the spread.

The Reds have compiled a 55-56 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.5% of those games).

Cincinnati is 35-40 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-75-1).

The Reds have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 89-61-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (115) this season while batting .225 with 65 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 95th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OPS of .811, fueled by a slash line of .265/.356/.456 this season.

Jeff McNeil has been key for New York with 145 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has put up an on-base percentage of .356, a slugging percentage of .454, and has 142 hits, all club-highs for the Reds (while batting .265).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .246.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .234 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 walks.

Mets vs. Reds Head to Head

9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/6/2022: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2022: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 7/5/2022: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.