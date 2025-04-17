Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (11-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-9)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSMW

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | STL: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | STL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

NYM: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 1-1, 4.20 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-0, 2.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Griffin Canning (1-1) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (2-0) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Canning's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Canning's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 2-1 in Pallante's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.2%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and New York is +155 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mets versus Cardinals on April 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (75%) in those contests.

This year New York has won six of eight games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have gone 7-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

St. Louis is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Cardinals have a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 23 hits and an OBP of .474 to go with a slugging percentage of .730. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .365 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .203 with a .420 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with a .308 OBP and six RBI for New York this season.

Lindor has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar a has .422 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals. He's batting .284 while slugging .463.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 56th in slugging.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .292 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brendan Donovan has totaled 27 hits with a .549 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Cardinals.

Victor Scott II has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .263.

