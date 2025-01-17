Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) after winning three home road in a row. The Thunder are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 223.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 223 -295 +240

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (51.2%)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 28-12-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 41 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 41 chances.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (15-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-7-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total in 10 of 20 home games (50%), compared to nine of 20 road games (45%).

This season, Dallas is 10-10-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-11-0 ATS (.476).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 20, 35%) than on the road (13 of 21, 61.9%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10 points, 1.6 assists and 4.3 boards.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 23.9 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.7 points, 6 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 70.6% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 9.9 points, 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.