Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (251.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thinking about Stafford for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Stafford vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.62

17.62 Projected Passing Yards: 249.14

249.14 Projected Passing TDs: 2.09

2.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.95

5.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 73.1 fantasy points in 2023 (14.6 per game), Stafford is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 27th overall.

In his last three games, Stafford has compiled 44.6 fantasy points (14.9 per game), connecting on 66-of-110 throws for 810 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The highlight of Stafford's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he posted 16.9 fantasy points -- 21-of-37 (56.8%), 222 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, when he mustered only 11.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-33 (54.5%), 269 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

