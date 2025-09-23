Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Indianapolis Colts and their eighth-ranked pass defense (178.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Stafford's next game against the Colts, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Matthew Stafford Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 247.46

247.46 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.21

5.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stafford is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (25th overall), with 44.7 total fantasy points (14.9 per game).

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Stafford put up 13.8 fantasy points, compiling 196 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

Colts Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Colts this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

