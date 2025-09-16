Marvin Mims Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Wideout Marvin Mims is looking at a matchup against the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (199.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Mims a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Marvin Mims Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.23

35.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Mims Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Mims is currently the 67th-ranked fantasy player (203rd overall), putting up 7.6 total fantasy points (3.8 per game).

Through two games this season, Mims has amassed 7.6 total fantasy points, catching five balls (on six targets) for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Mims put up 8.4 fantasy points, recording two receptions on two targets for 24 yards and one TD.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

