Marvin Mims Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Denver Broncos wideout Marvin Mims will be up against the team with last season's 26th-ranked passing defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Mims' next game versus the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Marvin Mims Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.21

44.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mims 2024 Fantasy Performance

Mims was 52nd at his position, and 168th overall, with 90.5 fantasy points (5.3 per game) last year.

Mims accumulated -0.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 12 yards receiving, on three catches (four targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Mims picked up 22.2 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 103 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his second-best performance last season, Mims picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 51 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts Defensive Performance

Against Indianapolis last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Colts allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Colts last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Indianapolis last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Colts gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the running game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

