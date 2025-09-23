Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking at a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (221.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Harrison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Harrison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.60

54.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison has compiled 20.2 fantasy points in 2025 (6.7 per game), which ranks him 40th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 136 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Harrison caught three balls on six targets for 44 yards, good for 4.4 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this season.

No player has rushed for a touchdown versus Seattle this season.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.