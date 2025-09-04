Marshall vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the Missouri State Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Marshall vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Marshall: (-360) | Missouri State: (+280)

Marshall: (-360) | Missouri State: (+280) Spread: Marshall: -10.5 (-105) | Missouri State: +10.5 (-115)

Marshall: -10.5 (-105) | Missouri State: +10.5 (-115) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marshall vs Missouri State Betting Trends

Marshall hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

All one of Marshall's games have hit the over this season.

Missouri State is winless against the spread this year.

Missouri State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

All one Missouri State games have hit the over this year.

Marshall vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (84.9%)

Marshall vs Missouri State Point Spread

Marshall is a 10.5-point favorite against Missouri State. Marshall is -105 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is -115.

Marshall vs Missouri State Over/Under

The over/under for the Marshall versus Missouri State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Marshall vs Missouri State Moneyline

Missouri State is the underdog, +280 on the moneyline, while Marshall is a -360 favorite.

Marshall vs. Missouri State Points Insights

The Thundering Herd's average implied point total last season was 0.9 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (33.1 implied points on average compared to 34 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Bears (34.2) is 11.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

Marshall vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Marshall vs. Missouri State analysis on FanDuel Research.