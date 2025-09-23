Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 31st-ranked passing defense in the league (266 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marquise Brown Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.93

56.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 17.1 fantasy points this season (5.7 per game), Brown is the 51st-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 159th among all players.

Last week against the New York Giants, Brown posted 4.2 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on six targets for 42 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Ravens have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Baltimore has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Ravens this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.