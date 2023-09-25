Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:22 PM

The Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (81-75) vs. New York Mets (71-85)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166)

MIA: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 9-6, 3.53 ERA vs Joey Lucchesi (Mets) - 3-0, 2.88 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA). Garrett's team is 17-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Garrett's team has a record of 13-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets are 4-3-0 ATS in Lucchesi's seven starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Lucchesi's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.8%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while New York is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Marlins are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. New York is -166 to cover.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

Marlins versus Mets, on September 26, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 34-17 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 154 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 73-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 22 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, New York has a record of 10-33 (23.3%).

The Mets have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-81-8).

The Mets have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 72-80-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.860) this season. He has a .353 batting average, an on-base percentage of .392, and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double and four walks.

Jake Burger has 118 hits and is batting .251 this season.

Burger has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .417 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Miami with 143 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

De La Cruz has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .265 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is hitting .250 with 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 118 hits. He has a batting average of .217 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 128th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .466. Both lead the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Marlins vs Mets Head to Head

9/20/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/1/2023: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/31/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2022: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/28/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!